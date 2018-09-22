Disappointed at India's arrogant, negative response: Imran Khan

AgenciesIslamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed disappointment on New Delhi’s cancelling the talks between Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pak’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Imran had tweeted "Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue." The Pak PM also tweeted “However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."
Indian External Affairs Ministers Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi were set to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, that could have marked the first thaw in bilateral ties that have steadily deteriorated.