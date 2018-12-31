Disappearing wave

Muneer Ahmad Magry
The 11th December has added value to its stake in the certain transition of Indian National Congress and most importantly it’s enfeeble, underrated leader and national president.
He being called Pappu looked optimistic, constructive and confident the other day during the presser and this has led a sudden intriguing parley as the opposition who looked uncertain about his leadership capabilities are now growing balls around.
The Congress president proving his mettle out of all fortitudes since years has now erupted with a bang and with all stroke and action of being a challenger for 2019.
The Congress bagged a thumping victory in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan ending the stretched rule of BJP, while in Madhya Pradesh it was a very adjacent contest and after almost 25 hours the results were out for Madhya Pradesh where in congress is all set to form the next government.
The political spectrum apart from the saffron group is apprehending this victory as inroads to the 2019 general elections; this triumph has set a definite tone for upcoming polls which are said to be the crucial polls for the political folds as well as for the transformation of India.
There are copious and certain political and social parleys which got life out of these elections triumphs for congress and other main opposition political folds of the country as in the wave and invincibility of Modi-Shah duo, the election wining machinery, the Chankya and strategic outlook of BJP, the cadre and rightwing grasp at ground, all have turned to be null.
Those political leaders and pundits who claimed previously that Delhi is too far at least till 2024 might change their observance henceforth.
Actually these election results have thrown away an important confab which needs a thorough introspection by every political fold before jumping in 2019 polls, that no polarization, no mandir-masjid, no naam change, no gotra, no mob lynching, no gharwapsi, no love jihad, no cow ministry will win the the polls but in contrary the developmental discourse will bequeath a convinced conquest.
The BJP utilized and yielded all these ill gizmos of polarizing communities but in retaliation yielded an embarrassment with a huge loss. They roped in all there right wing leaders specifically chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who is known to be the staunch right wing person and a mahant (head) of math in Gorakhpur for polarization and communal bifurcation of voters, communities in Hindi heartland of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh which yielded a gigantic mortification for his own clout and his fold.
His strike rate of converting his poll campaigns into electoral victory across these states is below averages, which certainly leads to a question that people of India irrespective of caste, creed and religion will vote on the fundamental basis that is development, employment, lessening in agrarian crisis and most decisively peace and prosperity.
The people bequeathed befitting retort to power holders against the various unseen happenings which led misery in the lives of common people for example, themess created by the GST and Demonetization was one of the two biggest blunders which led the crumpling of MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector.
The MSME sector is one of the highest contributor towards national GDP. It in-cashes around 40 percent towards GDP. The crony capitalism such as favoring a single entity for multimillion profits, legalizing electoral bonds, a gimmick of electrifying villages across the nation, fisal bema yogna leading farmers into distress. The daily inclination of petrol and diesel prices is known to all common citizens and leading to all suffer.
Adding further to this, there are various other ill parleys with the BJP, like discrediting some media houses, misusing of the autonomous top institutions, peddling the narrative of nothing happened in last 70 years etc. etc.
Now the other important subtext impending out of these results is the Mahagatbandhan, just before these results around 21 prominent opposition political parties met in Delhi to chalk out the strategy for the winter parliament session and also 2019 general polls.
The results have now provided a life to all these folds and the myth of untiring wave of electoral conquests by BJP has just started fading.
These folds need to embrace a cohesive stand and they need to shun away the disparities to halt this polarizing force across the country. The Congress also need to hold modesty out of these poll triumphs, the opposition needs to come out with constructive approach, a vision, a framework as asserted by congress president in his presser before 2019 poll bugle is uncluttered.
