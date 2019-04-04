Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaster for economy: KCCI

April 04, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Thursday termed the banning of civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway during convoys for two days as a disaster for Valley’s economy.

Addressing the presser, KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said banning civilian movement on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway is an unprecedented move and can be disastrous for the economy of Kashmir valley.