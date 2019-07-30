Disable-friendly voting: Govt constitutes 6-member steering committee

July 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

For the first time, the State government has constituted a six-member State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections (SSCAE) aiming to make voting more accessible for those with disabilities.

An order issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal has accorded sanction to the constitution of SSCAE in the state.

SSCAE would be headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, Representative of Social Welfare Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of School Education Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of Public Works Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Dr. Nahid Soz (former Director CRC, Srinagar), Managing Director, Women Development Corporation (Nodal Officer for the State nominated by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) and two-three representatives from the Civil Society organisation, Disabled People’s organizations, Persons with Disabilities (to be nominated by Social Welfare Department) will be its members.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal told Rising Kashmir that the main motive of the SSCAE was to encourage the persons with disabilities and senior citizens to vote and to ensure all the facilities to them.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shailendra Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the commission had recently pressed for the constitution of steering committee.

“Now, the State government has issued an order which is a positive step to strengthen the voting rights of challenged persons and senior citizens,” he said. “The commission had asked the government to form a steering and district level committee before three years but it was not formed due to some reasons.”

He said the committee was constituted to focus on polling station-wise mapping including facilitating the enrolment of disabled and senior citizen electors.

“Besides, creating a barrier-free environment for their participation in elections, the committee will have to train election functionaries on special needs of persons with disabilities," he said.

The move came after many disabled voters in different states complained of the difficulties in getting inside the voting booths.

Also, many voters found their names missing from the electoral rolls.

Now, the government has formed a committee in Jammu Kashmir to ensure disabled and senior citizen voters’ education and electoral participation in the elections.

It was also ensured to put in place Braille to electronic voting machines, constructing ramps at polling stations to offer disabled voters priority entry to booths and wheelchair facilities.