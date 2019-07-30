About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Disable-friendly voting: Govt constitutes 6-member steering committee

 For the first time, the State government has constituted a six-member State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections (SSCAE) aiming to make voting more accessible for those with disabilities.
An order issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal has accorded sanction to the constitution of SSCAE in the state.
SSCAE would be headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, Representative of Social Welfare Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of School Education Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of Public Works Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Dr. Nahid Soz (former Director CRC, Srinagar), Managing Director, Women Development Corporation (Nodal Officer for the State nominated by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) and two-three representatives from the Civil Society organisation, Disabled People’s organizations, Persons with Disabilities (to be nominated by Social Welfare Department) will be its members.
Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal told Rising Kashmir that the main motive of the SSCAE was to encourage the persons with disabilities and senior citizens to vote and to ensure all the facilities to them.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shailendra Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the commission had recently pressed for the constitution of steering committee.
“Now, the State government has issued an order which is a positive step to strengthen the voting rights of challenged persons and senior citizens,” he said. “The commission had asked the government to form a steering and district level committee before three years but it was not formed due to some reasons.”
He said the committee was constituted to focus on polling station-wise mapping including facilitating the enrolment of disabled and senior citizen electors.
“Besides, creating a barrier-free environment for their participation in elections, the committee will have to train election functionaries on special needs of persons with disabilities," he said.
The move came after many disabled voters in different states complained of the difficulties in getting inside the voting booths.
Also, many voters found their names missing from the electoral rolls.
Now, the government has formed a committee in Jammu Kashmir to ensure disabled and senior citizen voters’ education and electoral participation in the elections.
It was also ensured to put in place Braille to electronic voting machines, constructing ramps at polling stations to offer disabled voters priority entry to booths and wheelchair facilities.

 

 

 

Latest News

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

Jul 29 | Javid Sofi
Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

Jul 29 | Agencies
BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

Jul 29 | Agencies
For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

Jul 29 | Rising Kashmir News
PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Jul 29 | Agencies
Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Jul 29 | Agencies
GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

Jul 29 | RK Web News
Saudi King Salman

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Jul 29 | Agencies
India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Attack at Afghan VP candidate

Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20: Official

Jul 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 30, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Disable-friendly voting: Govt constitutes 6-member steering committee

              

 For the first time, the State government has constituted a six-member State Steering Committee on Accessible Elections (SSCAE) aiming to make voting more accessible for those with disabilities.
An order issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal has accorded sanction to the constitution of SSCAE in the state.
SSCAE would be headed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, Representative of Social Welfare Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of School Education Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), representative of Public Works Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Dr. Nahid Soz (former Director CRC, Srinagar), Managing Director, Women Development Corporation (Nodal Officer for the State nominated by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities) and two-three representatives from the Civil Society organisation, Disabled People’s organizations, Persons with Disabilities (to be nominated by Social Welfare Department) will be its members.
Deputy Secretary to the Government, Girdhari Lal told Rising Kashmir that the main motive of the SSCAE was to encourage the persons with disabilities and senior citizens to vote and to ensure all the facilities to them.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shailendra Kumar told Rising Kashmir that the commission had recently pressed for the constitution of steering committee.
“Now, the State government has issued an order which is a positive step to strengthen the voting rights of challenged persons and senior citizens,” he said. “The commission had asked the government to form a steering and district level committee before three years but it was not formed due to some reasons.”
He said the committee was constituted to focus on polling station-wise mapping including facilitating the enrolment of disabled and senior citizen electors.
“Besides, creating a barrier-free environment for their participation in elections, the committee will have to train election functionaries on special needs of persons with disabilities," he said.
The move came after many disabled voters in different states complained of the difficulties in getting inside the voting booths.
Also, many voters found their names missing from the electoral rolls.
Now, the government has formed a committee in Jammu Kashmir to ensure disabled and senior citizen voters’ education and electoral participation in the elections.
It was also ensured to put in place Braille to electronic voting machines, constructing ramps at polling stations to offer disabled voters priority entry to booths and wheelchair facilities.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;