March 28, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the polluted and contaminated water supply in Natipora and Chanapora area in the last couple of days. The residents are receiving supply of dirty water from PHE authorities. The water is not fit for drinking purposes or even washing. People are irritated by the neglect of the authorities. Most people pay their bills. Why do the authorities than supply contaminated water? We request Governor Satya Pal Malik to take action on the matter as people are suffering in the named area.

Manzoor Malik