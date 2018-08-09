Dirty cushions, broken wheelchairs, stray dogs annoy patients at CD hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 08:
Old fashioned and dirty cushions, broken wheelchairs—never changed over the years—in the wards at Kashmir’s lone Chest Disease (CD) hospital in Srinagar, is the cause of annoyance among patients.
According to attendants, the cushions used in the hospital wards by the patients are too hard to be used. These have gathered dirt but are still being offered to ill patients.
Muneer Ahmad of Rainawari, who attended his ailing father at the facility, said their patient was admitted in the hospital on 26 of last month and “we experienced too many bad things.”
He said that the cushions are too hard as if these carry stones.
“These have not been washed or changed over the years. These don’t provide any support for sitting neither can one lean on to these cushions,” said Ahmad.
The elderly patient undergoing treatment at hospital’s ward-5 has now been discharged from the hospital.
Even though hundreds of people with respiratory diseases throng the hospital but smoking ironically continues in its premises.
The attendants blame hospital administration for failing to curb the menace.
“During our stay, I was surprised to see hospital employees smoking just outside the wards and in their rooms. Is this a hospital or a hub of smoking?” asked Ahmad.
The 150-bedded hospital which receives 500 patients daily also faces shortage of wheelchairs. The existing chairs are broken and cause inconveniences to the patients especially the elderly.
Over the years the stray dogs are continuously making their way into the hospital as many of its exits have still not been closed, making the attendants and patients suffer.
“Dogs are seen everywhere in the premises of the hospital. It is difficult to go out during night hours,” said Shafeeqa, an attendant.
She said the situation has deteriorated to the extent that dogs often lick the visitors, which is very unfortunate.
The attendants are often seen struggling to drive the dogs away. She demanded that the concerned authorities must take steps to avoid any dog bite incident in the hospital. Shafeeqa also alleged after 4 pm stray dogs enter the wards to get the left out food from the dustbins.
Dr Nazir Hussain Chowdary, hospital's Medical Superintendent admitted to the mess saying there are issues in the hospital.
He though claimed cushions in the hospital were new.
About the broken wheelchairs, he said he has directed the officials to make available the chairs 24/7 at the outpatient department and repair the broken ones.
“We have issued a number of notices to Srinagar Municipal Corporation about the rampant dog menace. They have caught many dogs but as the area is near human habitation, dogs enter again,” Chowdary said.
