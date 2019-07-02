Directorate of Horticulture holds condolence meeting

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A condolence meeting was held today at the Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir (Rajbagh Srinagar), to condole the demise of uncle of Assistant Director Horticulture Vinay Dutta, and mother of Section officer Shafi Wani.

In the meeting Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat along with all staff members expressed sympathy with the next of the kin of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Director Horticulture Kashmir along with Officers visited the bereaved family and expressed sympathy/solidarity on occasion.

