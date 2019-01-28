Directorate of Agriculture celebrates Republic Day

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 27:
Department of Agriculture celebrated 70th Republic Day at the Lawns of Krishi Bhawan, Jammu.
As per an official, officers and employees of Agriculture Department participated in the function.
On the occasion, Director Agriculture Jammu , H K Razdan called upon the officers and the field functionaries to take pledge to make coordinated and selfless efforts for bringing awareness regarding various technological Vegetable Cultivation, Latest Agriculture Machinery, Organic Farming, Post Harvest Management and Integrated Farming System to double the farm income.
Forty officers/officials of the Department were awarded with Mementos and Certificates on the occasion for their dedicated and exemplary services in the field of agriculture, the officials added.