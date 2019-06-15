Director Tourism reviews facilities at Transit Camps Kathua, Samba

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Tourism, Om Prakash Bhagat, reviewed the status of permanent transit camps established at Kathua and Samba to facilitate the pilgrims of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2019.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure completion of all pending works like water-supply, electricity and sanitary issues by 20th June, 2019 positively so that the pilgrims may not face any difficulty during their stay at these camps.

The Director was accompanied by various senior officers of concerned departments.