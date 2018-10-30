Director Tourism Jammu flags off bike rally

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:
Director Tourism Jammu O. P Bhagat on Monday flagged off bike rally 2018 here at Jammu Tawi Golf Course Sidra.
According to an official, travelers and bikers from Jammu, Punjab and Delhi participated in the rally. Around 80 bikers both boys and girls participated in bike rally.
The rally will cover eight tourist destinations including Surinsar, Mansar, Basohli, Sarthal, Bhadarwah, Kistwar, Sinthan Top and culminate at Patnitop covering 750 Kms in 4 days, the official added.
The official said that the rally left for Basohli via Surinsar and Mansar. It would leave for Bhaderwah via Sarthal tomorrow and on the third day it would leave for Sinthan Top via Kishtwar and culminate at Patnitop
Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Sushil Kumar Attri, Assistant Director tourism Rupali Mahajan, Secretary Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Ritnesh Gupta and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
Director Tourism informed that the motive for organizing bike rally is to promote tourism in the state and for exploring unexplored place of Jammu division. He further informed that this is 2nd bike rally organized by department of tourism and it will organize similar rallies in future for tourism development in the state.
Authorities also passed guidelines to the bikers to write blogs and articles after visiting these places so that people can easily know about actual beauty and other adventures things about these places. They were asked to collect beautiful scenic beauty of these places and share with others for development of tourism in the state, the official added.