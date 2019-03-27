Director Rajya Sainik Board, ex-DGP meet Governor

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Brigadier (Retd.) Harcharan Singh, Director Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

As per an official, Brigadier (Retd.) Singh briefed Governor about functioning of the Rajya Sainik Board and discussed issues of urgent administrative importance.

He also gave feedback to Governor on various points discussed during the annual RSB meeting in 2018.



The official added that M.M. Khajooria, former DGP, J&K, also met Governor and shared with Governor his views about present security situation and law and order assessment in the State.

Khajooria presented to Governor a copy of book ‘Good Governance and Coalition Politics’, the official added.

