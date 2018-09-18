About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Director NIT calls on Governor

Srinagar, Sep 17:

 Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, accompanied by Dr. Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, NIT, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Prof. Sehgal briefed Governor about the ongoing academic programmes at the NIT and the existing infrastructural and other gaps which need to be filled early for making the NIT a centre of excellence.
Governor emphasised the need for regular review of courses being taught at the technical institutions and their relevance to the existing trends in job markets. He complimented Prof. Sehgal for the upcoming Convocation of the NIT and wished him success in his endeavour.

 

 

