Director l&C pays surprise visit to Industrial Estate Digiana

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra along with General Manager, DIC, Jammu, Namrita Dogra, paid a surprise visit to Industrial Estate Digiana, Jammu and inspected the functioning of Industries within the Estate.

She took a round of the estate and inspected the functioning of MA Tawi Engineering Corporation, M/s ID Metal Industries, M/s .Jammu Milk Product Industry, M/s Gagan Industries, M/s Giani Engineering works and M/s S.K, Industries.

During the visit, she found that some of the industrial units were closed and are still occupied by the unit holders blocking large chunk of land which otherwise can be used for setting up of new units.

Taking a serious note of this, she directed General Manager DIC, Jammu to issue notices to these unit holders so that eviction process can be initiated against them. This would facilitate setting up new industrial units and create employment opportunities in the state, she added. She said that land in industrial estates should be optimally utilizlied for creation of avenues for the budding entrepreneurs.

Observing a number of sheds within the industrial estate are being used as godowns, Anoo Malhotra exhorted upon General Manager to seek the 'status report of these gowdowns. She said that these godowns should not be transferred to any person who is not involved in the industrial activity and use of these gowdowns by traders would invite stern action against the owners of the godowns.