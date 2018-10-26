Director Law Enforcement APD reviews department working

‘Sufficient quality fertilizers, pesticides to be made available well in time’
‘Sufficient quality fertilizers, pesticides to be made available well in time’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Director Law Enforcement Agriculture Production Department, Abdul Rahim Samoon today convened a meeting of law enforcement officers of all concern districts to review the overall law enforcement scenario of Kashmir division here at Agriculture Complex, Lalmandi Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion Director Law enforcement said that the prime objective of the enforcement wing of the department is to ensure that quality fertilizers and pesticides are made available to the farmers through proper sale outlets and well in time. Every effort should be made so that farmers interests are served at all the levels of administration, he further said.
He impressed upon the participants that all the activities that are being carried out in the field should be documented electronically. He asked the officers to ensure that the sale of fertilizers is maintained through Point of Sale Machines (POS) as per the instructions of the Department of Fertilizers, Union Ministry of Chemicals and fertilizers, New Delhi.
Samoon asked the officers to take strict action against the retailers found selling fertilizers or pesticides without following the proper procedure. "Any substandard material if found should be immediately seized and the warranted action against the defaulter should be initiated," he directed. "If any dealer or retailer is found guilty of violating different provisions of the law, his license should be cancelled with immediate effect."
Earlier Deputy Director Law enforcement Anil Kumar Nagotra presented a detailed description of the activities being carried out by the Law enforcement wing and status of different action taken reports so far.