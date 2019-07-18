Director I&C visits proposed Industrial sites in Udhampur

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of the district and inspected the sites proposed for establishment of various industrial clusters in the district.

The official spokesperson during her visit to the proposed site for establishment of Food Park for the vegetable growers at Village Sangote in Tehsil Chenani, the Director exhorted upon the accompanying officers to work out the actual quantum of total vegetable produce alongwith list of growers in Chennai and adjoining areas so that structure of Food Park can be planned accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Director reviewed the functioning of DIC and exhorted for extending maximum benefit to the unemployed people under PMEGP and other schemes of MSMEs and State Government.

Later, an awareness session was organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce for registration of service sector units under IDS Scheme 2017 at Patnitop in which prominent hoteliers participated.