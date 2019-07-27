Director I&C visits Industrial Estate Chatpora, interacts with unit holders

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah today visited Industrial Estate Chatpora, Pulwama wherein he inspected various industrial units engaged in spices grinding, steel fabrication and various other manufacturing units.

During the visit, he had an interaction with the unitholders who informed him about their various issues and concerns.

The Director gave a patient hearing to them and assured to look into the projected issues for their time-bound manner redressal.

Later, the Director inspected Sports Goods Cluster, Bijbehara wherein he took stock of works carried out by J&K SICOP. He also inspected other units functioning in the said complex.

On his visit to Cricket Bat Cluster at Sethur, the Director interacted with the Cricket Bat Manufacturers.

The representatives of Cricket Bat Manufacturing units were informed that their mass registration will soon be carried out so as to incentivize the units.

General Manager I&C Anantnag and General Manager I&C Pulwama and other concerned officials accompanied the Director.