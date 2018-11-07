About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Director Horticulture visits Shopian to take stock of damages to orchards

SHOPIAN, NOVEMBER 06:

 Director Horticulture Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Tuesday visited Shopian and took stock of the damages to horticulture sector by the recent snowfall.
Qadri along with officials of Horticulture and Revenue visited several villages like Hirpora, Bohrihalan, Keegam, and adjoining villages. He directed the field staff to do an immediate assessment of the damages caused by snowfall in the district.
The Director while meeting several orchardists told them to stay connected with the officials of the horticulture department to receive proper guidance regarding tree repairs. He said that immediate assessment of damages would help orchardists and apple growers to get compensated.
He also urged the district administration to set up a control room for orchardists where they can contact the helpline and get better advice from experts and officials.
“Technical guidance given by experts and officials of horticulture would help people to avoid the further damage,” he added.

