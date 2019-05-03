Director Horticulture visits hailstorm-affected areas

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Bhat today visited orchards in different areas of Kulgam, which were hit by hailstorm on Wednesday.

The team visited Gopalpora, Nihama, Yaroo Hazratbal, Bathipora and other villages. Chief Horticulture Officer Kulgam, Tehsildar Noorabad and expects from KVK Pombay also accompanied the Director.

During the visit, Bhat interacted with the affected farmers and ensured them of every possible technical assistance by the department. He also instructed the concerned field officers to take up the impact assessment assignment to give a clear picture of the damage.

The experts imparted awareness among the orchardists and farmers about the schedule of sprays to reduce the impact of the hailstorm.

Later the Director inspected various nurseries in the district to take stock of their working.