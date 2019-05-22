Director Horticulture tours nurseries in Pulwama, Shopian

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Tuesday inspected various nurseries in Pulwama and Shopian to take stock of the available facilities.

At Pulwama the Chief Horticulture Officer was directed to ensure proper irrigation facility in R P Nowgam nursery so that entire plantation at the nursery grows at optimal level.

He also advised officials to ensure the execution of quality work and also highlighted the importance of producing different kinds of fruit plants in the nursery as per the requirements/demand of growers.

In Shopian Director Horticulture visited various departmental nurseries and extension offices. While inspecting the departmental nursery at Haripora, directions were given on spot for more improvement. Instructions were given to the Chief Horticulture Officer Shopian for submission of Detailed Project Report in respect of developmental works to be taken up at Haripora nursery so that funds can be arranged accordingly.

Director Horticulture visited Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development Zainapora, the nursery established at the farm was inspected where 60000 Apple clonal rootstock (M9) was transplanted. The overall survival of rootstock was on expected lines of around 95% as observed at site. Farm Manager was directed to project the demand in respect of creation of more infrastructure required at the farm for the production of quality plant material and instructions were given to submit the proposal so that the issue can be taken up with the Administrative department for the arrangement of funds.

Director Horticulture also visited various Offices including Horticulture Development Office, Awantipora, where the concerned HDO was found absent from duty and was placed under suspension. Director Horticulture also instructed nursery staff and other officials to remain punctual, dedicated in performing the Government duties.