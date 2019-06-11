Director Horticulture reviews sponsored schemes in Ganderbal

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat visited Ganderbal district to review the progress of departmental activities being undertaken under various centrally and state sponsored schemes.

The Director was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Ganderbal, other field officers and President, All J&K Non-Gazetted Employees Union. Director Horticulture inspected various developmental works including Construction of Horticulture Development Office Kagan and providing/fixing of chain link fencing around Fruit Plant Nursery Tehsil Bagh Manigam. He also visited Tulmullah Kheer Bhawani, Ganderbal.

The Director also visited departmental nursery Wasun Ganderbal where walnut grafted plants are being produced and distributed among farmers and orchardists. During the inspection of various civil works, the executive agency J&K Horticulture Planning & Marketing was directed to speed up the all works taken up in District Ganderbal and ensure their completion within the stipulated time.

Director Horticulture also instructed Chief Horticulture Officer Ganderbal and other field officers to make a close liaison with the orchardists so that they get benefits of such schemes being implemented by the department in the District and also provide them technical guidance regarding measures to be taken up due to recent incessant rains.

During the visit Chief Horticulture Officer Ganderbal was also instructed to install the stalls of fresh and dry fruits at proper places of Sonamarg and Wusan en route Yatra for Amarnath pilgrims.