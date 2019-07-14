Director Horticulture reviews functioning of horti-sector in North Kashmir

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a meeting to take stock of various developmental activities/programmes being undertaken in the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora in Horticulture sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officers of concerned Districts, Executive Engineer (P&M), District and Zonal officers.

During the meeting, the Director took a comprehensive review of horticultural and allied activities wherein he was briefed by the concerned Chief Horticulture Officers with regard to the functioning of the sector in their respective districts. He took a detailed stock of high-density plantation programme during which Chief Horticulture Officers were directed to identify the small and marginal farmers to be covered under high-density plantation programme. The director also stressed on preparing a comprehensive list of potential beneficiaries that can be covered under the programme. Moreover, he directed the farm managers to give preference to the unemployed graduates under the initiative.

Difficulties and bottlenecks being faced by the officers in the implementation of schemes were also discussed and measures were suggested to be adopted to overcome the obstacles for better results. While reviewing the developmental projects, the Director instructed the officers for ensuring completion of earmarked projects within stipulated time frame for the benefits of farmers/growers.

Aijaz Bhat stressed for conducting field visits so that feedbacks, grievances and other related issues of the farmers/orchardists are projected. He exhorted upon the CHOs to conduct training/awareness at Block/tehsil levels so that farming community is provided technical know-how in the field of Horticulture.