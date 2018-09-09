Director Horticulture interacts with Orchardists at Ramban

RAMBAN, SEPTEMBER 08:
Director Horticulture Jammu Anuradha Gupta interacted with a group of local Orchardists who returned here after 7-day exposure visit to National research Centre for Pomegranate (NRCP) Solapur Maharashtra and NRCG, Pune (Maharashtra). It is one of the premier Institutes of ICAR exclusively working on the latest techniques on the cultivation of Anaradana and Grapes and its various value-added products.
The orchardists share their experience with the Director about the ongoing practices and latest interventions in the field of Anardana cultivation. The Director asked the farmers to utilize the intervention, techniques and exposure gained from such visit in their respective areas and become ambassadors /role models for other farmers in their District.
Anardana has vast potential of cultivation in Ramban District and it is one of the premier crops of Jammu and Kashmir, which is in great demand in the nearby States and provide high returns to the growers.
The department of Horticulture Jammu is focusing on crop specific villages keeping in view the Agro climatic condition of the particular area and accordingly villages of Ramban District has been taken during the current year for Anardana cultivation.
A total twelve progressive Orchardists/ farmers were sent for the exposure visit accompanied by Horticulture Development officer Mohammad Nazran Khan. The programme was organized by Chief horticulture Officer Ramban Mukesh Kumar Sharma under the scheme Capex.
The Farmers lauded the role of the department and sought to have more such exposure visit. The others present on the occasion were S. Tarvinder Singh Joint Director Horticulture Jammu who too shares his experiences on the cultivation of Anardana and its various medicinal properties with the farmers.