Director FCS&CA inspects brick kilns in Pulwama

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12
Director Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani along with Deputy Director Supplies, Mohammad Aslam Wani today inspected various brick kilns operating in district Pulwama.
During the surprise inspection, Director passed on spot directions to the brick kiln operators to renew their licenses within ten days positively failing which the units operating illegally will be sealed and their license will be cancelled without further notice.
The Director further directed the brick kiln operators that the violation in the functioning of the brick kilns shall not be tolerated at any cost.
Directions were passed to close down all those brick kilns which are violating the parameters of pollution and have become an environmental hazard and are detrimental for the health of the general public.
Meanwhile, the Director also reviewed the stock and supply position of food grains in district Pulwama. He gave on spot directions to the officials of FCS&CA Pulwama to ensure timely distribution of food grains to the consumers. He further directed them to dispatch and distribute food grains, sugar and K-oil to the Shia populated areas preferably in view of Moharram-ul-Haram.