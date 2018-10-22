Director FCS&CA for ensuring adequate grains’ supplies in higher reaches

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 21:
Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Jammu Amit Sharma on Sunday called for ensuring of adequate supply of food grains in the higher reaches of JK.
According to an official , he said this after he concluded an extensive tour of three hilly districts Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban in which he took first- hand account of dumping Food grains supplies to higher reaches of these districts.
He was accompanied by Assistant Directors Zakir Hussain (Doda), Abdul Rasheed (Kishtwar) and Ghulam Rasool Lone (Ramban) of the districts along with related TSOs and Storekeepers during respective field visits, the official added.
The official said that during the three-day tour, Director FCS&CA Amit Sharma laid main focus on ascertaining on-ground status of provisioning and dumping of Food grains and Civil Supplies in higher reaches of Chenab Valley such as Marwan, Warwan, Dacchan, Padder, Mahu, Mangat, Neel Valley, Pogal Paristan, Gool, Sangaldan, Chatroo well in-time before the onset of severe winter conditions. All Assistant Directors assured Director FCS&CA that the dumping ill be done before time and the same process shall be completed in all belts in next few days.
During the visit of the Food Stores of Chenab Valley especially Mati Goran Food Store which actually located in Anantnag but feeds Marwan and Warwan areas of Kishtwar, Director found that all stocks had been released for onward transportation to these higher reaches which almost remain cut-off due to excessive snowfall every year for almost four-five months.
Amit Sharma held meetings with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana and Deputy Commissioner Ramban Showkat Aijaz wherein several coordination issues were discussed and they extended full support and coordination in ensuring supplies of Food grain and Essential Supplies in far-flung areas and suggested to conduct joint inspections of these areas during coming winter season.
Apart from this, Director also took review meetings at all three district headquarters wherein the overall performance of department was assessed vis-a-vis several issues such as Aadhaar Seeding with POS Machines, Repairs of Gowdowns of the department including preparation of disaster management plans, revising Kerosene Oil supplies in the districts, timely submission of all reports were noted by concerned officials for taking immediate necessary action in coming days.
Director FCS&CA directed all Chenab Valley Assistant Directors to submit daily progress and report on dumping Food grains in higher reaches till it becomes 100% at the earliest.