Director Education appeals students to resume class work

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik, has appealed to the students to resume their normal class work so that the ongoing academic session is not disturbed which shall put the students in disadvantageous position.

In a statement, the Director School Education said that the law enforcing agencies have taken cognizance and ordered inquiry into the unfortunate incident that took place in Sumbal, Bandipora recently.

He also directed the Chief Education Officers and Principals of Higher Secondary Schools of all the districts in Kashmir Division to ensure that normal class work is resumed in all educational institutions at the earliest.

