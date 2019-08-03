Director Edu Jammu holds online interactive session with students

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Anuradha Gupta on Friday held an online interactive session 'MANTHAN' on JKNN portal with students and teachers from various schools across the Jammu division.

As per an official, under the first of its kind initiative, DSEJ will hold online interactions with students and institution heads and also monitor working of various schemes directly on 1st and 15th of every month.

During today's interaction, DSEJ enquired from the students about the implementation of yet another recently started initiative STUDENT HOUSE SYSTEM in schools.

The Director hoped that the Student House System, comprising of three houses, ECO, PEACE and WISDOM will help in conducting school level activities in an organized manner. The new housing system will also provide the students with opportunities to develop their social, intellectual, physical and practical skills.

She stressed upon the institution heads to ensure participation of all the students in the School Housing System so as to achieve the intended goal of inculcating qualities like leadership, co-operation, competitiveness, discipline etc. amongst the students.