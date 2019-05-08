Director Anti-Corruption Bureau meets Governor

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Jain briefed Governor about functioning of the Bureau and about the work being done to investigate complaints of corruption and take them to their logical end.

Governor advised Jain to launch a vigorous campaign for the offenders to be brought to book. He strongly emphasised the crucial importance of eradicating corruption in an effective and meaningful manner as a pre- requisite for ensuring good governance in the State.

Menawhile, Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today. Ansari discussed with Governor various issues of public importance.