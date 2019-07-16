Director AHD inspects work on Veterinary Dispensary in Reasi

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Animal Husbandry Department, Dr TH Beigh on Monday held a visit of twin towns of Katra and Reasi to inspect ongoing work on Veterinary Dispensary Katra.

As per an official, he asked the construction agency to complete the project by August 10 this year.

The Director also visited various Veterinary hospitals and interacted with the doctors and paramedical staff regarding the services being extended to the livestock in the towns. He stressed on hundred percent vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease by the end of this month.

Later, Dr Beigh along with R&B engineers visited under construction Equine Hospital at Sherwad, near Agar Jitto, and discussed the design of the hospital.

The Director also visited Reasi and met Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib and discussed setting up of a poultry estate in the district.

The DC assured that the poultry estate will be established soon after identification of the land for the purpose.

Issues regarding enhanced CAPEX budget, polyclinic and a district level diagnostic lab at Aghar Ballian were also discussed with the DC.

Director also met with the doctors and field staff of the department besides Sarpanchs and locals and deliberated on issues and concerns of the area.

He assured that possibilities would be explored to establish a First Aid Centre for Kolsar Panchayat, the official added.