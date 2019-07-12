Director AH visits Kulgam, reviews functioning of deptt

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Animal Husbandry (AH) department Kashmir, Purnima Mittal Thursday made an extensive tour of district Kulgam to take stock of various developmental projects in the district.

During her visit, the Director visited Checkpora Ashmuji site which has been identified for establishment of the modern dairy farm in the district to boost the milk production. Later she also visited district veterinary hospital Kulgam and inspected various sections of the institution. She also visited other veterinary hospitals and other developmental projects of the department.

Mittal during her visit also interacted with the field staff of the department and exhorted upon them to work with more zeal and dedication to achieve much better results in future course of time. The field staff put forth various demands to her. She accorded a patient hearing to their demands and assured them that their demands will be fulfilled after proper evaluation.

Later, she chaired a meeting of officers of the department here at the conference hall of mini-secretariat Kulgam to review the functioning of the department in the district.

The meeting was attended by CAHO Kulgam, Dr Faiz Mohammad Saleem Jan, Livestock Developmental officer Kulgam, Dr Syed Mohammad Abaas, BVO Qaimoh Dr Malik Feroze, all veterinary doctors of the department

On the occasion, CAHO Kulgam presented a detailed presentation of the achievements and future plan of actions in various parts of the district. He informed the meeting that the total livestock population of the district is 108462 and annual milk production of the district in the previous year has reached to 162 thousand tons and the annual egg production has marked the number of 13.45 million.