May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agriculture reviews achievements of Farmers’ welfare schemes

Action Plan for Central, State schemes discussed

Director Agriculture P. S. Rathore, today chaired a meeting of the District Officers to review the progress of various Farmers’ welfare schemes and programmes.
The physical and financial components under Centrally Sponsored and State Sector Schemes for the financial year 2019-20 of each district were discussed threadbare.
The Director Agriculture stressed on identification of eligible beneficiaries under different schemes well in time and to create a platform at Sub Division/ Zonal Level to interact with the officers of the Allied Departments (Horticulture, Rural Development & Panchyati Raj, Sericulture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries etc) and farmers to formulate strategy for implementation of various Farmers’ Welfare Schemes to achieve the objective of doubling the farmers income.
Rathore directed the officers to activate the field functionaries to reach out to the farmers’ field to make them fully aware of different schemes like Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization (SMAM), Sub-Mission on Seeds & Planting Material (SMSP), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Seed Village Programme (SVP) etc.
The Director Agriculture further directed the officers to update themselves and the field functionaries regarding the latest guidelines and norms of various Centrally Sponsored and State Sector Schemes and use of latest agriculture machinery like Combine Harvestors, Reaper-cum-Binders, Straw Reapers, Power Tillers, Power Operated Weeders.
The promotion of farm mechanization through Custom Hiring/Agri-Business Centres will not only help the farmers in timely completion of farm operations but also create avenues for employment. He asked the Chief Agriculture Officers and Sectoral officers to closely monitor the execution of these schemes and submit the fund utilization/progress reports periodically.
The meeting was attended by Farm Manager, SM Farm, Chinore, S. C. Panotra, CAO Kathua, Arun Gupta, I/c CAO, Samba, F. A. Bhat and others

