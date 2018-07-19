About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Director Agriculture inspects quality control labs

Published at July 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 18:

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to quality control labs of the department here at Lal Mandi Srinagar.
During the visit, the Director visited different sections of pesticide quality control lab, fertilizer quality control lab and biofertilizer quality control lab.
While interacting with the concerned officers and technical staff, he highlighted the need to strengthen the lab infrastructure of the department. He directed the concerned officers to make the DPRs in consonance with the latest equipment, gadgets and machinery so that all the labs could be upgraded.
He said that the modern lab infrastructure has a key role in promoting the market value of different agri-commodities and products.

 

