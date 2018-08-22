Director Agriculture for digital management of records

"Accountability, judicious expenditure key to success"
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi Tuesday said that every single penny allocated under different schemes must be spent to serve the interests of the farming community and the expenditures must be done electronically and records maintained digitally.
These directions were passed by Director Agriculture in a meeting held “to review the financial progress on various centrally sponsored schemes under implementation in Kashmir Division”, here at Agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar.
While addressing the participants, Director Agriculture said that transparent expenditure of funds and digital management of records should be upheld at all the levels of implementation and administration. Andrabi said that the expenditure of allocated funds and the documentation thereof should be managed electronically and in online mode.
Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers to ensure the subsidy provided to farmers under different schemes should be done online and hassle-free. He called on the officers to personally monitor the proceedings and ensure the deserving farmers get benefitted.
Earlier in a separate meeting with Chief Agriculture Officers of Kashmir Division Andrabi reviewed the vegetable production scenario of Kashmir Division. Expressing his satisfaction he stressed upon the officers to focus on organic vegetable production and explore new areas for the vegetable cultivation.
He said amid present global trends organic vegetable production has a vast potential of promoting economic sustenance in the agriculture sector.
Andrabi highlighted the importance for evolving new strategies in vegetable marketing so that our products could reach to new markets nationally and globally. He said a multidimensional marketing model holds the key to the economic prosperity of the farm sector.
All Chief Agriculture officers of the Kashmir valley and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.