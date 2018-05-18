Director Agriculture directs establishing helpline numbers for farmers

Stresses for dedicated, multipronged approach to benefit farmers
Stresses for dedicated, multipronged approach to benefit farmers
Rising Kashmir News
Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today chaired a tele-conference with the Chief Agriculture Officers of all the concerned districts of Kashmir Valley, including Leh and Kargil.
Director Agriculture asked the officers about the present status of different Kharief crops, including Paddy, Maize, Pulses & Vegetable. He directed the officers that advisories should be issued to farmers on regular basis, so that they could accordingly plan their field activities.
Expressing his satisfaction over recent rainy spell, Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers to offer smart water management techniques and technical expertise to the farmers, so that optimal utilization of water available for irrigation could be achieved. He said that because of this year’s dry winter season every drop of water available for irrigation should be used in the most productive manner.
Mr. Andrabi directed the concerned Chief Agriculture Officers to establish helpline numbers for farmers, so that they could get easy access to services of Agriculture experts and different advisories issued by the Agriculture Department.
Earlier, the meeting also discussed the preparedness to deal with any adverse weather eventualities. Officers said that the field staff need to be proactive in identifying the vulnerable areas for draught or water shortage and appropriate measures be taken to avoid any damage during such conditions.
Director stressed on maintaining a close coordination and complementary approach between different allied wings of Agriculture, so that effective response is ensured to deal with the situations.
Chief Agriculture Officers of all valley Districts including Leh and Kargil, participated in the tele-conference.