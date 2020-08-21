Director Agriculture conducts field visit in Reasi

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Director Agriculture Jammu, Inder Jeet Thursday conducted field visit in Reasi district to assess the status of ongoing field activities of the department .



The Director Agriculture visited the field of progressive farmer Romesh Chander at village Nomain to inspect the Integrated farming System under Agri-Horti Cluster Development which facilitates simultaneous cultivation of Agricultural and Horticultural crops for enhanced farm income. He also inspected the biogas plant on this spot.



The Director Agriculture impressed upon the officers and field functionaries to create massive awareness regarding latest technological interventions in the field of agriculture and various farmers’ welfare schemes to raise the economic status of the farmers.



The Director also visited the field of Ganga Ram, who is growing the vegetables by adopting the Bower System and other latest vegetable growing techniques. He assured the farmers of all possible support from the department.



He urged the farmers as well as officers for the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) of one specific product for creating effective market linkage through value addition and product branding. He further stressed on formation of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) for entrepreneurship development-a step towards women empowerment.



Earlier, the Director Agriculture Jammu convened a review meeting of the officers of Reasi District and took stock of various ongoing farmers’ welfare schemes and programmes.



He directed the field staff to strive hard for 100 percent completion of all the targets fixed under Kissan Credit Card Scheme (KCCS) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN).



He stressed on development of one model of excellence/farming cluster in every panchayat to promote mushroom cultivation, bee keeping, protected vegetable growing with special focus on organic farming.



He further impressed upon the officers and field functionaries to work with zeal and dedication and to follow the guidelines and norms while implementing various farmers’ welfare schemes and ensure involvement of PRI members in selection of beneficiaries.



