Director Agri Kashmir reviews expenditure, liability of key schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 05:
Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today convened a meeting to review the physical and financial progress and under State sector and Centrally sponsored schemes here at Agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar today.
Threadbare discussion was held on various issues including progress on direct benefit transfer mode (DBT), physical and financial progress under centrally sponsored schemes, intra-department coordination issues in the implementation of schemes and submission of the monthly progress report of various programs.
While taking a serious note of low expenditure in some schemes the Director emphasized upon the officers to book 100 per cent expenditure of the approved allocation by 15th of November 2018.
Andrabi asked the officers to strictly adhere to the guidelines of every scheme during their implementation and ensure that unnecessary liabilities are not created.
While taking the review of overall implementation scenario of different centrally sponsored schemes Director Agriculture said the farmland is shrinking with every passing day, so whatever is left must be optimised in terms of production, productivity and sustainability.
Among others Joint Director Agriculture Extension Choudary M Iqbal, Joint Director Engineering Avinash Peer, Joint Director Inputs Deepak Kuchroo, all Divisional officers and Chief Agriculture officers of Kashmir Division were present in the meeting.