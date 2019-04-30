About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agri Jammu reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

Director Agriculture, Jammu, P. S. Rathore, convened a meeting to review arrangements for procurement of wheat produce of Rabi 2018-19 season.
The arrangements regarding space/gunny bags, logistic support and other necessary facilities for organizing procurement mandies by FCI in coordination with CA&PD and Agriculture Department were discussed threadbare in the meeting.
Director directed the officers of Agriculture, CA&PD and FCI departments to select and finalize the location of procurement centres as per feasibility and catchment area in liason with local administration and panchayat representatives.

