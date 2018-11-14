Director Agri inspects Fertilizer Rake Point Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 13:
In order to ensure and streamline the supply of quality fertilizer to the farmers, an intensive inspection was carried out today at Udhampur by a team of officers led by Director Agriculture, Jammu, H. K. Razdan.
While inspecting M/s Manoj Ji & Co, the authorized Railway Out Agency (ROA) for fertilizer, at Rail Head Point Udhampur, Director Agriculture instructed the concerned representatives of ROA to speed up the process of loading and transportation of fertilizer to valley to ensure the smooth and timely supply of fertilizer to the farmers and fruit growers of Kashmir division.
He directed the ROA concerned to make adequate arrangements to protect the fertilizer lot in case of sudden rain or inclement weather as a huge quantity of fertilizer has been dumped in open.
He also emphasized for hassle-free and equitable supply of fertilizers to the doorsteps of the farmers in time in all the regions and districts of the state. On the spot instructions were also issued to Enforcement agency, Udhampur to send status report of fertilizer loading and transportation to Directorate of Agriculture on daily basis.
Ashok Verma, District Agriculture Officer, Udhampur, Pradeep Sharma, Technical officer Fertilizer, Ashwani Koul, Enforcement Inspector, Udhampur, Vikas Sharma, AEO Information accompanied the Director during the visit.