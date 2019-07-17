Director Agri inaugurates upgraded training, education centre

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Skill Development key to farmers prosperity’

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi Tuesday inaugurated upgraded Farmers Training and Education Centre (FTEC) at Ganderbal.

While taking stock of the facilities being provided by the centre to the aspiring farmers, Director assured that all necessary steps will be taken in near future for training the farmers regarding latest technological know-how so that a common farmer is transformed into an agri-preneur

Giving a detail regarding working of FTEC, Director said that skill development is a key to farmers’ prosperity and FTEC is a bridge between a farmer and the department.

He also directed the field functionaries working in FTEC to show professional capabilities in reaching out to the farmers and transferring the latest technologies to the farmers so that the common farmer is kept updated with modern trends in agriculture and allied sectors and becomes more profitable and sustainable.

He directed the officers to conduct training programs for farmers in collaboration with concerned Krishi Vigyan Kendrayas (KVKs) on regular basis for the result oriented trainings and imparted with the latest scientific skills to improve their routine agriculture operational practices.

Director assured the officers of FTEC that all sort of moral as well as budgetary support will be provided to the centre for its modernization so that its working efficiency is enhanced for the benefit of farming community.

Earlier, Dy. Director FTEC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Shah informed that a comprehensive strategy has been devised by this office so that more and more young and educated minds are imparted training in latest agriculture and allied sectors. He said that the programme has been devised in such a way that exposure visits within and outside state will be organized so that the farmers are taken to the farms of progressive farmers, leading research institutes and other departmental farms for showcasing the latest agriculture trends at State as well as National Level.

Later Director made a surprise visit to Sub Divisional Agriculture Office Ganderbal to access the working of the field functionaries and other administrative activities.

Among others Joint Director Agriculture Extension Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Deepak Kumar Kuchroo, Chief Agriculture officer Ganderbal G.M.Dhobi, Potato Development Officer, Farooq Ahmad Malik and other senior officers of district Ganderbal were accompanied by Director.