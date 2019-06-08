Director Agri for maintaining close contacts with farmers

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi today visited various subordinate offices at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, Srinagar.

Director Agriculture reviewed the implementation of various schemes approved for the first quarter of the year.

While interacting with the field functionaries, Director instructed the officials for maintaining close contacts with the farmers and educate them about the various technologies available in their areas of interest so that significant impact of the agriculture activities are harnessed.