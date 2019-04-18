About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Direct jail authorities to provide medical treatment to Shahid-ul-Islam: Counsel writes to NIA court

The counsel for Hurriyat Conference (M) Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam has sent a letter to National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) Court of LD. Special judge, Rakesh Syal, urging him to direct jail authorities to provide medical treatment and medicine to the applicant.
According to a letter, a copy of which lies with KNS reads, “the present application for interim bail has been filed on behalf of the applicant/accused, Aftab Hilali Shah @ Shahid-ul-Islam in connection with the FIR number RC/10/2017/NIA/DLI.”
The letter further stated that the applicant is currently lodged in Tihar jail. “It is submitted that the applicant herein has history of diseases like hypertension, diabetes and arthritis and has been under medication from the beginning of the present proceedings. However, recently the applicant has not been provided with any medication by the jail administration despite several requests,” letter reads.
“The present application is filed in urgency and the applicant/accused seeks the leave of this honourable court to take any other ground that may be taken at the time of arguments,” it reads, adding the applicant herein prays that jail authorities may be directed to provide proper medical treatment to him.
“That it is therefore bonafide and in the interests of justice that the applicant is admitted to bail,” it added.

 

