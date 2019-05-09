Direct disposal of waste has degraded Srinagar lakes: Report

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



• Senseless urbanization has compromised lakes, fragmented ecosystems connecting them

• Deteriorated water quality has given rise to health problems

Direct disposal of waste into the water bodies of Srinagar has not only deteriorated the quality of water but has also given rise to a number of health problems, says an official report.

As per the Srinagar Metropolitan Plan (SMP) report-2035 which was approved in February by the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, there is a need for proper disposal plans of solid and liquid waste ensuring that these wastes do not harm the environment any more.

As per the report, in the last four decades, urbanization has compromised many water bodies, and fragmented the complex ecosystems connecting these water bodies.

"The water bodies and the complex ecosystems including their connectivity need to be further researched in detail and at Srinagar Master Plan level as well as the regional level. So far the focus has only been on Dal Lake as a tourism asset,” reads the report.

The report says Dal Lake is connected to Jhelum, its outfall channels go to Brari Numbal, Khushalsar, and Gilsar. Water from Khushalsar goes to Anchar Lake which is also fed by Sindh Nallah. The Sindh Nallah also feeds the Rakhi Shallabug, Harran Forest and then joins Jhelum River at Sangam.

"Khushalsar and Anchar Lake, the major urban lakes are facing serious urbanization challenges and their death in turn will lead to the death of the Dal Lake. These water bodies have huge environmental and ecological value and potential for tourism and economic development of Srinagar," the report reads.

"The vegetable demand of Srinagar has historically been met by the Dal, Anchar and Khushalsar lakes hence the city owes its existence to these lakes and wetlands."

The report says, freshwater resources are considered to be the wealth of a nation, but an indiscriminate exploitation of these resources has led to their deterioration and caused them to lose their importance.

"Lakes not only provide the most easily accessible source of freshwater for humans but also provide a habitat for much of the planet‘s aquatic biological diversity."

As per the report, the Dal Lake which has been focus of conservation by the government will not be able to survive if the degradation of other water bodies continues. "Due to complex interconnectivity of these water bodies, comprehensive environmental studies of other water bodies need to be undertaken immediately."

"Unlike Dal Lake, other water bodies which inter alia include the Hokersar, Anchar, Khushalsar, Brari Nambal, Namble Narkara, etc have been grossly ignored."

Executive Engineer, Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority (LAWDA), Ishtiyak Ahmad Shah told The Rising Kashmir that the proposal of Anchar, Gilsar and Khushalsar has been submitted to the government and efforts are on for the conservation, preservation and protection of the Dal and Nigeen lake. “The project of Anchar lake,Gilsar and Khushalsar requires thousands of crores of rupees."

He said there are 5 STPs in place in the city. "One STP is at Brari Nambal and other 4 STPs at Nallah Amir Khan, Hazratbal, Habak and Laam," Shah said.

“We have a jurisdiction of the lakes which are up to 200 meters around the Dal Lake. We are supposed to maintain the permission, network and sewerage facilities of the water bodies."

Shah said there are some areas under LAWDA domain which are not connected and have no network of sewerage facilities.

“We are already working on it. We have a project for the uncovered areas. For that, we are soon installing a 40 MLD STP at Gupt Ganga. In fact, we have floated the tenders for it," Shah added.

“All the officers and departments are putting in efforts and soon there will be a remarkable change for maintaining and conservation of Dal Lake," he said.

Shah said there is tremendous illegal construction in Anchar, Gilsar and Khushalsar Lake.

The water body which was supporting the biodiversity and the livelihoods of hundreds of families is facing a massive pollution and encroachments. Also, Gilsar Lake in Nowshera area of Srinagar is dying due to negligence.

Similarly, Anchar lake, located near Soura area in the city is in a highly deteriorated condition. One of the factors responsible for the deteriorating lake is the medical waste, which is coming from the nearby SKIMS (Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences).

According to the report, the solid and liquid waste has degraded the water bodies and poses a serious threat to the natural heritage and tourism industry of Kashmir.

“The city sewage and industrial waste are major contribution to water pollution. Very less percentage of waste water generated is treated and the rest is discharged as it is in water bodies. Agricultural runoff or water from fields that drain into rivers is another major pollutant as it contains fertilizers and pesticides”.

As per the earlier report of the Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board, Srinagar generates 201 million litres of sewage daily but has the capacity to treat only 53.8 million litres. "Disposal of untreated sewage into the Dal Lake and Jhelum River is one of the main reasons for the degradation of the quality of the water," the report says.

The Srinagar Metropolitan Plan (SMP) report-2035 also highlighted the importance of the lakes and wetlands as they are not only the reserves of biodiversity and ecology but also acted as flood sponges. "Lakes are cultural, ecological and economic resources and ignoring them may lead to skewed vision with disastrous consequences for lakes and water bodies."

As per the report, Srinagar was very much a landscape of gardens in Mughal days, closely linked to other historical layers such as the Naga and Tirtha.

"The senseless urbanization of these fragile areas has not only compromised the status of Srinagar as an ace tourist destination in South Asia but has affected the resilience of the city to withstand the flood and other vulnerabilities," the reports further says.