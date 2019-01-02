Dir ULB reviews preparations for national sanitation campaign

Srinagar, Jan 01:
Director, Urban Local Bodies Kashmir today reviewed the preparation for national sanitation campaign, Swachh Survekhshan 2019, commencing from 4th of January 2019.
The meeting was attended by all CEOs/EOs of ULBK and Danish Mushtaq from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The Director impressed upon concerned to ensure that all the towns of Kashmir Division get good ranking in the Swachh Survekhshan 2019. They were directed to carry out rigorous IEC campaigning during the ensuing week with maximum public participation involving all sections of the society by conducting road shows, seminars, installation of hoarding banner.
The CEOs/EOs of municipal institutions which have yet to attain status of Open Defection Free (ODF) were directed to ensure getting their Municipal Institutions certified as ODF. The participating CEOs/EOs were also instructed to strive for achieving the status of ODF and ODF .