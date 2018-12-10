Dir Tourism takes stock of facilities, preparations for winter activities in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, December 9:
Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Sunday visited ski resort Gulmarg to take the stock of the facilities for the visitors and also review the preparations for the winter activities.
Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Deputy Director (M&W) Abdul Qayoom Kirmani, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority Syed Hanief Balkhi, Assistant Director Gulmarg Nasir Mehmood Khan and other officers from the cable car were also present on the occasion.
Director Tourism ensured that the facilities like ski-lifts, ski-chairs are operational for the smooth conduct of winter games at the ski-resort.
He directed the officers to keep road to Gulmarg open during snowfall and clear the snow well in time so that visitors don’t face any difficulty.
“Tourists visit Gulmarg in good numbers during winter months. We need to be prepared to ensure seamless service to the visitors. We will organise all the snow sports activities which is essential for the promotion of Gulmarg as a winter sports destination,” he said.
On the occasion, Nisar Wani also met hoteliers and other service providers including ponywallas, tourist guides, sledge owners, taxi operators and urged them to provide best services to the visitors so that they leave back with happy memories.
He said Gulmarg is one of the main attractions for travelers who turn up from around the globe in large numbers during winter months.
"We should be best in hospitaliy and host host visitors in the best possible manner to ensure their comfortable stays."