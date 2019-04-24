About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dir Tourism reviews preparations for ensuing tourist season

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Tuesday convened meeting here at Tourist Reception Centre Conference Hall to review the status of developmental projects and preparations for ensuing tourist season.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Dr. Fayaz Banday, Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir, Deputy Director Publicity Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad besides the Assistant Directors and Destination In Charges.
During the meeting, Director Tourism Kashmir was informed about the revenue generated from various assets especially at Gulmarg from ski shops and ski-lifts which were up by almost 50 per cent from the revenue generated during the corresponding previous winter season.
The Assistant Director Gulmarg informed the meeting that the department earned a revenue of Rs 7.12 lakh from ski shops on the account of rental charges for ski and other equipment on a daily basis.
He said the revenue has jumped to Rs 7.12 lakh from Rs 4 lakh realised during the corresponding winter season last year.
The Assistant Director also informed that the revenue also increased from Rs 2.53 lakh to Rs 3.90 lakh from the operation of ski lifts during the winter season.
Director was also informed that Botapathri in Gulmarg will also be thrown open for visitors from the first week of May which will further increase the tourist rush to the resort.
The meeting was also informed that 60 All Terrain Vehicles and 54 snow bikes are operating at Gulmarg.
The AD also informed the meeting that Rs 2.05 lakh revenue was also realized from Tourist Reception Centre Gurez last year.
The Director Tourism was also informed about the registrations of new excursion agencies, guest houses, paying guest houses, tourist guides, ponytails, and other service providers made during past one year at various destinations.
The Director instructed the officers to ensure proper verification of the documents specified in the checklist and no less than the Assistant Director should personally inspect the business units before granting any new registration.
While maintaining that the assets should be made functional with all facilities, the Director Tourism said the department is duty bound to provide the best facilities for the visitors to make their holidays memorable.
He also stressed on maintaining and improving the landscape at the resorts besides keeping the destinations clean.
Director Tourism instructed the officers to identify the spots for the construction of bio-toilets and also complete the under-construction projects on time while also using the material of the highest standard.
He also instructed Assistant Directors and Destination In Charges to make the rates of the services likes shikara rides, pony rides, ATV rides, snow-scooters rides, local sightseeing by taxi operators public on proper display boards at visible places so that visitors can make a fair judgment and are not overcharged for the services they avail.
The meeting also decided to conduct several activities at various destinations especially at Pahalgam to promote the resorts and also involve the local youth in sports and adventure activities.
It also decided to organise the Summer Festival at Pahalgam for which 20th June 2019 was fixed as a tentative date. It also decided to hold water based sports activities at Manasbal Lake and rafting championship at Sonmarg.

 

