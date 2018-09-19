Dir Tourism interacts with US Embassy Vice Consul

Discusses improving communication ties for comfortable stay of US nationals
Discusses improving communication ties for comfortable stay of US nationals
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18:
Director tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani today had an interaction with Vice Consul at US Embassy at New Delhi, Katrina Dix, to improve communication ties with the embassy, so that American nationals visiting the State can be helped quickly in case they face any problem.
The cooperation would include facilitating American nationals for any emergency including death, disease, injury, loss of passport or any other issues faced by them while their stays in J&K.
Director Tourism Tasaduq Jeelani assured full cooperation and assistance from the department to the US nationals. He also informed them that the department has been at the forefront in facilitating all the tourists irrespective of their nationality to make their holidays in Kashmir memorable and hassle-free.
Director Tourism said the opening of communication channels would help in a comfortable stay of the tourists and ensure their safety.
While expressing his concerns over the travel advisories on their nationals, Tasaduq Jeelani made them aware about how tourists are freely enjoying their holidays in all parts of the State contrary to what is being projected in the media.
He said negative perception about Kashmir has impacted tourist flow to Kashmir and sought cooperation from US embassy in diluting the advisories and thus removing such negative perceptions.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Administration Masarat Hashim, Deputy Director Publicity Reyaz Shah and Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad.