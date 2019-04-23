Dir Tourism inspects progress of dev projects at Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bio-toilets to be installed en route tourist destinations

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Monday toured Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama to inspect and also take the stock of various developmental projects and wayside facilities. He was accompanied by Deputy Director M&W and In Charges at various tourist destinations.

Director Tourism inspected under-construction cafeteria at Pampore, Jhelum View Tourist Cafeteria at Awantipora and landscaping at Ziyarat Syed Hassan Mantaqi at Awantipora.

Dir Tourism also inspected the progress of Tourist Reception Centre, Tourist Facilitation Centre and Community Center under construction on National Highway at Harang in Anantnag besides Main Yatri Transit Camp at Walnut Factory at Lagdora, Qazigund and Tourist Office at Qazigund main market.

He instructed the officers to complete the works at the Yatri Transit for pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra by 15th June 2019 before the commencement of Yatra.

He also visited the site of "Gateway of Kashmir" to be constructed at Cheki Vangund, at Qazigund, inspected the development of landscape works at Dargah Aaliyah Hazrat Syed Noor Shah Sahab Bagdadi at Waltengu Kund in Kulgam, besides construction of 10 roomed Dak Bungalow accommodation at Verinag tourist resort.

During his tour, the Director Tourism Kashmir also inspected various spots on the national highway and en route tourist resorts for the construction of the bio-toilets for the use of the general public and tourists.

He instructed the officers to ensure that proper signage is put in place at least 3 km ahead of the toilet facilities. These mobile toilets shall be operational 24×7 with sufficient manpower for cleanliness/maintenance.

During the course of the inspections, Director Tourism was apprised about the progress of these developmental works.

He directed the officers to work with zeal and zest and complete the works in a time bound manner so as to create better facilities for the tourists in the upcoming tourists.