Dir Tourism inspects development works in Poonch, Rajouri

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Tourism, Jammu, O. P. Bhagat inspected developmental works being executed by the Tourism Department in Rajouri and Poonch Districts. He inspected works being executed under PMDP and had a detailed discussion with Chief Executive Officers of Rajouri Development Authority and Poonch regarding scope for creation of more infrastructure like cafeteria, public convenience along the National Highway from Jammu to Rajouri and Rajouri to Poonch for facilitation of pilgrims visiting various shrines and other tourist resorts falling between the twin districts.

He also discussed future plans for adventure activities with Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, who suggested organizing trekking expeditions from Loran to Nandi Chool in the month of June and from Poonch to Seven Lakes existing in the lap of Pir Panjal mountain range in the month of July. He also suggested for involving Bloggers and Travel Writers from other States in these expeditions for giving wide publicity to the events so that these prominent tourist trekking routes would come in the lime light for interested youth to participate in such expedition in future.

Dy. Commissioner also advised providing adequate publicity to many historical places in District Poonch like Buddhist remains in Krishna Ghati and Pandev temple in Mendhar and other religious places. Director Tourism assured for giving adequate publicity to religious places like Shahdara Sharief, Budha Amarnath, Ala Peer and leisure tourist resorts like Dehra Ki Gali, Nandi Chhool, Loran, Buflaiz, Peer Ki Gali for the information and benefit of the pilgrims across the Country.

Director Tourism also explored tourist resorts which are yet to be given publicity like Nandi Chhool - 11 Kms from Loran. With its panoramic water-fall, scores of tourists from across the Country and abroad used to visit this spot during summers.