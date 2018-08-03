Dir Tourism holds introductory meeting, issues necessary instructions

'TRC to have free wi-fi access for visitors'
SRINAGAR, AUGUST 2:
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani Thursday held an introductory meeting with employees of all sections of the department.
During the meeting, the Director Tourism Kashmir urged the employees to maintain the highest standards of professionalism while discharging their duties.
While emphasizing on the significance of tourism in the state, Tasaduq Jeelani told the employees to set a high benchmark and facilitate tourists so that they have the best experiences during their stay in the state and become the ambassadors for the state.
He gave strict instructions to the employees especially tourist police for ensuring proper enforcement of the laws and implementing them practically.
The Director Tourism Kashmir announced that TRC would be made a WiFi Zone so that not only employees but visitors also have easy internet access.
He also mentioned that the employees at TRC and airport would be provided special uniforms to help tourists identify them and get the necessary assistance.
On the occasion, the employees also raised several issues with the Director Tourism. He assured he would address all genuine issues in a time bound manner.
Deputy Director Registration Waseem Raja, Deputy Director Kashmir Masarat Hashim, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Deputy Director M&W Abdul QayoomKirmani, SP Enforcement Tourism Amarjit Singh, Accounts Officer Directorate of Tourism Dr. Sajad Ahmad besides Assistant Directors and other officials of the Department were present in the meeting.