Dir Tourism highlights JK tourism potential at Ahmedabad

Urges media to portray positive stories
Ahmedabad:
Highlighting the tourism potential of the J&K State, the Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Monday urged media houses to portray positive stories of the State.
The director tourism Kashmir was addressing the media here to sensitize them about how safe Kashmir is for travellers. The press conference was organised by Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF) in collaboration with the J&K department of tourism organised a press meet at Ahmedabad.
Chairman PILTOF Nasir Shah, President Travel Agents Association of Gujarat Pankaj Gupta, Chairman JK Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya, President Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation Abdul Wahid Malik, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance Manzoor Pakhtoon, Secretary General PILTOF Showkat Pakhtoon were also present in the presser.
Addressing the media persons, Director Tourism Kashmir highlighted the State’s tourism products and initiatives taken by the State government in the infrastructural development for the comfortable and memorable holidays of the travellers.
He urged the media persons to highlight the positive stories from J&K where he said the services providers are providing unmatched services and people are most hospitable in nature.
“Gujarat is one of the oldest markets for J&K State. Maximum numbers of tourists who visit JK are from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Everyone should visit J&K State and see the nature’s beauty. The beauty also lies in the hospitality of the people who are very warm and welcoming,” he said.
He also said that tourists visiting Kashmir have only been praising the beauty, diverse culture and unmatched hospitality of the people the State.
“J&K is a complete package for the travellers. The state has everything to offer for every taste of a traveller. The government is also putting up infrastructure for seamless and hassle-free holidays of the visitors,” he said.
When asked about the safety of the travllers, Nisar Wani said J&K is the only state in the country which has recorded zero crime against tourists especially foreigners as per the report of National Crime Records Bureau.
“Even we have received hundreds of solo woman travellers who have travelled across the length and the breath of the State. They only praised the locals for ensuring their memorable trips. The biggest safety in Kashmir is the safety provided by the locals who are eager to welcome tourists and provide them best services,” he said.
He also informed them many athletes and cyclists have started their solo and group adventure activities like cycling, biking, running from Kashmir which they have ended at Kanyakumari.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PILTOF Nasir Shah said Kashmir is the safest place for tourists and has its own tourist police taking care of any complaints which are redressed on fast-track basis.
He urged the travel agents to include Kashmir tourism products in their tour itineraries.
Chairman Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya said hoteliers are receiving good bookings for winter months and they are also hopeful of good tourist season this year.
President KHAROF Abdul Wahid Malik said the hoteliers have announced 20 percent discount for the travellers from Maharashtra and they are extending to the State of Gujarat also for winter months.