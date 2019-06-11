Dir Tourism hands over Rs 1 lakh assistance to Rouf Dar’s family

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pahalgam to host State Rafting Championship in memory of Braveheart

On the instructions of the Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Ganai, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani Monday visited the family of Rouf Ahmad Dar at Yenner, Pahalgam and handed over Rs One Lakh contributed by the officers and officials of the department.

Dar saved the lives of the tourists from drowning on 31 May this year when they were enjoying a joy raft ride in river Lidder. However, the brave heart lost his life in the incident.

Director Tourism Kashmir along with senior officers of the department conveyed their deepest sadness and sympathies with the family and also prayed for the departed soul.

The department is also conducting State Rafting Championship in the memory of Rouf Ahmad Dar at Pahalgam as a tribute to him.

“This tragic incident has deeply saddened us but his selfless services will be always remembered,” he said.